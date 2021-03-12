News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Community fundraises cash to replace care home's stolen garden furniture

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:00 AM March 12, 2021   
Chigwell care home fundraiser reaches £1500

The fundraiser to replace the furniture stolen from a Chigwell care home has reached £1500, allowing campaigners to also replace old decking at the facility. - Credit: Caroline Porter

Garden furniture stolen from a Chigwell care home can now be replaced, thanks to a community fundraiser which has raised £1500.

The Pinewood care home - a facility for dementia patients - had its furniture stolen on February 2 while staff were on the Manford Way site.

After learning of the theft, the Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks group set about fundraising to replace what had been taken.

At that time, member Caroline Porter told the Recorder they wanted to help residents who have had "a lot to deal with".

Little over a month later and they have been able to do just that. Caroline confirmed that, thanks to a £410 donation from JDV Appliances in Ilford, the fundraiser has now reached £1500.

Not only does this allow the garden furniture to be replaced, but new decking boards have also been ordered. 

"I am so proud of our community," Caroline added.

