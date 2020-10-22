Search

Advanced search

Met rides to the rescue to replace stolen bikes from Woodford Green charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 October 2020

Deputy BCU Commander Supt Mark Long donated to four bikes to Wanstead Upcycles volunteers Mick Terry and Thierry Suc (centre and right). Picture: Tony Peck

Deputy BCU Commander Supt Mark Long donated to four bikes to Wanstead Upcycles volunteers Mick Terry and Thierry Suc (centre and right). Picture: Tony Peck

Archant

Wanstead UpCycles, which had three bikes stolen by thieves, has had them replaced by a generous police officer.

Cllr Paul Canal, who set up the charity, said he was overwhelmed when the Met’s Deputy BCU Commander Mark Long replaced the stolen bikes. They will be given a new life and sold, with proceeds going to Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green.

You may also want to watch:

Supt Long said he was “disgusted that criminals could be so callous so I wanted to put that right”.

Cllr Canal said since the police are under severe pressure during the current crisis he thought it was “simply tremendous” to see Supt Long’s generosity and compassion.

In addition there was an outpouring of support from the general public following the theft, which resulted in 12 bicycles donated, which has helped put the charity back on track.

If you have a bicycle you would like to donate email paul.canal@gmail.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Met rides to the rescue to replace stolen bikes from Woodford Green charity

Deputy BCU Commander Supt Mark Long donated to four bikes to Wanstead Upcycles volunteers Mick Terry and Thierry Suc (centre and right). Picture: Tony Peck

Shop Local: Ilford Town Centre businesses hit hard by coronavirus first wave fear looming second lockdown

Zoe Nisbet and George Balisani at General Havelock pub. Picture: Roy Chacko

Redbridge remain unbeaten under new manager Christou following win over Wetherall’s Clapton

Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images)

Ilford AC duo tackled Woodchurch Road Race

Terry Knightley and Kim Baxter tackled The Woodchurch 5 Miles Road Race (Pic: Ilford AC)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020