Met rides to the rescue to replace stolen bikes from Woodford Green charity

Deputy BCU Commander Supt Mark Long donated to four bikes to Wanstead Upcycles volunteers Mick Terry and Thierry Suc (centre and right). Picture: Tony Peck Archant

Wanstead UpCycles, which had three bikes stolen by thieves, has had them replaced by a generous police officer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Paul Canal, who set up the charity, said he was overwhelmed when the Met’s Deputy BCU Commander Mark Long replaced the stolen bikes. They will be given a new life and sold, with proceeds going to Haven House Children’s Hospice in Woodford Green.

You may also want to watch:

Supt Long said he was “disgusted that criminals could be so callous so I wanted to put that right”.

Cllr Canal said since the police are under severe pressure during the current crisis he thought it was “simply tremendous” to see Supt Long’s generosity and compassion.

In addition there was an outpouring of support from the general public following the theft, which resulted in 12 bicycles donated, which has helped put the charity back on track.

If you have a bicycle you would like to donate email paul.canal@gmail.com