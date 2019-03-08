Search

Police will work with Ilford's Muslim leaders to tackle hate crime

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 July 2019

Police commander Stephen Clayman visits League of British Muslims. Picture: Bashir Chaudhry

Police commander Stephen Clayman visits League of British Muslims. Picture: Bashir Chaudhry

Archant

Tri-borough commander Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman paid a visit to the League of British Muslims this week to discuss how they can work together to tackle hate crime.

"The visit went very well," league chairman Bashir Chaudhry said. "We are going to work together to build confidence in the community and police to reduce hate crime.

"We want to work with local police for the community and listen to people's concerns and pass them to the police."

The visit will also improve the league's relationship with the police, Mr Chaudhry said.

"The new borough commanders says he has an open door policy at the station - anyone can go and see them and have full confidence in them to do something about hate crime," Mr Chaudhry said.

"Hate crime goes up and down depending on what happens in the international community. It's an international problem. But we want everybody to be in harmony with each other."

