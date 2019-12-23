Warning after steering wheel thieves strike in Gants Hill

Thieves stole the steering wheel from a BMW in Gants Hill. Picture: Zi Rahman Archant

A man has been left devastated and out of pocket after thieves broke into his car in Gants Hill and stole his steering wheel.

Zi Rahman wants to warn others that car thieves might be targeting the popular BMW 5 Series 520D M Sport.

"I've been told by friends and family that steering wheel thefts have been on the rise in the past year but this is the first we have heard within Gants Hill," he said.

"It's pretty devastating so close to the holiday season and having to fork out around £1,500 to £2,000 which is what I've been quoted for.

"I wanted to spend my bonus on my family but it will now be spent on repairing the damage the thieves have laid upon me."

A spokesman for the Met Police said officers were called a report of criminal damage to a car and a theft in Roll Gardens on Thursday, December 19.

"Officers have spoken with the victim," he said. "There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.