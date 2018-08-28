Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Former TOWIE stars who have helped more than 250 foster children given special Barnardo’s award

PUBLISHED: 13:00 27 December 2018

Former TOWIE stars Debbie Douglas (left) and her daughter Lydia Bright (right) with Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan. Photo: Barnardo’s

Former TOWIE stars Debbie Douglas (left) and her daughter Lydia Bright (right) with Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan. Photo: Barnardo’s

Barnardo’s

TV stars Lydia Bright and Debbie Douglas were surprised with a special patron’s award in recognition of their unwavering support of Barkingside charity Barnardo’s annual awards ceremony.

Barnardo’s celebrated the former TOWIE stars, who live in Woodford Green and are fostering and adoption ambassadors for Barnardo’s, alongside its young achievers and volunteers at a ceremony in London last week.

Debbie her husband Dave, daughter Lydia and the rest of her siblings, have been a loving foster family for more than 250 babies, children and teenagers over the past 25 years. And Barnardo’s fostering and adoption work with vulnerable children is close to their hearts.

Lydia said: “This was such a lovely surprise. We are both completely shocked but are over the moon to have been given such a special award.

“As we have had so many foster children join our family over the years, we know first-hand how important it is for children to have supportive, loving parents and siblings who are there for them.

“We are proud to support Barnardo’s; the work the charity does is really important to us as we know it really does make a difference.”

Debbie added: “We are absolutely delighted; we have been honoured to be Barnardo’s ambassadors over the years and this is a really special moment.

“We really do believe that fostering and adoption can transform a vulnerable child’s life so would urge anyone considering either to get in touch with Barnardo’s to find out more.

“We would both like to say a massive thank you for our award, we are really pleased.”

Barnardo’s Chief Executive, Javed Khan said: “Lydia and Debbie are fantastic supporters of Barnardo’s and we are incredibly grateful for everything they do.

“From climbing mountains to raise vital funds for our services, to sharing their personal stories to encourage other people to become foster carers, they are incredible ambassadors for the charity.

“On behalf of everyone at Barnardo’s, I’d like to say a massive thank you and congratulations for this well-deserved award.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Child injured in four-vehicle A1(M) crash near Stevenage

A child was injured in a crash near Junction 8 of the A1(M) yesterday afternoon.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Former Arsenal forward Simpson is training with Orient

Jay Simpson celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient at Wycombe Wanderers on January 23 2016 by doing Kevin Nolan's chicken dance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Daggers skipper Nunn pleased to get winner against Orient, but knows team’s success is more important

Ben Nunn of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his winner against Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford takeaway could have its licence denied after repeatedly employing illegal workers since 2016

Immigration officers visited the shop three times. Picture: Laura Lean

Former TOWIE stars who have helped more than 250 foster children given special Barnardo’s award

Former TOWIE stars Debbie Douglas (left) and her daughter Lydia Bright (right) with Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan. Photo: Barnardo’s

Resident battles to save Bodgers from housing redevelopment

Plans foe the Bodger site. Picture: Polity
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists