Former TOWIE stars who have helped more than 250 foster children given special Barnardo’s award

Former TOWIE stars Debbie Douglas (left) and her daughter Lydia Bright (right) with Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan. Photo: Barnardo’s Barnardo’s

TV stars Lydia Bright and Debbie Douglas were surprised with a special patron’s award in recognition of their unwavering support of Barkingside charity Barnardo’s annual awards ceremony.

Barnardo’s celebrated the former TOWIE stars, who live in Woodford Green and are fostering and adoption ambassadors for Barnardo’s, alongside its young achievers and volunteers at a ceremony in London last week.

Debbie her husband Dave, daughter Lydia and the rest of her siblings, have been a loving foster family for more than 250 babies, children and teenagers over the past 25 years. And Barnardo’s fostering and adoption work with vulnerable children is close to their hearts.

Lydia said: “This was such a lovely surprise. We are both completely shocked but are over the moon to have been given such a special award.

“As we have had so many foster children join our family over the years, we know first-hand how important it is for children to have supportive, loving parents and siblings who are there for them.

“We are proud to support Barnardo’s; the work the charity does is really important to us as we know it really does make a difference.”

Debbie added: “We are absolutely delighted; we have been honoured to be Barnardo’s ambassadors over the years and this is a really special moment.

“We really do believe that fostering and adoption can transform a vulnerable child’s life so would urge anyone considering either to get in touch with Barnardo’s to find out more.

“We would both like to say a massive thank you for our award, we are really pleased.”

Barnardo’s Chief Executive, Javed Khan said: “Lydia and Debbie are fantastic supporters of Barnardo’s and we are incredibly grateful for everything they do.

“From climbing mountains to raise vital funds for our services, to sharing their personal stories to encourage other people to become foster carers, they are incredible ambassadors for the charity.

“On behalf of everyone at Barnardo’s, I’d like to say a massive thank you and congratulations for this well-deserved award.”