A new hope for frontline workers as Ilford’s Rebel Alliance and Empire join forces for food donation

Volunteers from Soul Aid used the force to deliver food donation on Star Wars Day. Picture: Deepak Singh Archant

In celebration of May the Fourth day, volunteers from an Ilford Sikh organisation decided to have fun with their daily food donations by dressing up as Star Wars characters.

The Ilford-based organisation has been delivering food to the NHS, elderly and food banks since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Deepak Singh The Ilford-based organisation has been delivering food to the NHS, elderly and food banks since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Deepak Singh

Since the start of the pandemic Soul Aid has been delivering hot food to soup kitchens, rough sleepers, the elderly and NHS staff from the City of London to Southend-on-Sea and everywhere in between.

To lighten the mood during the dark days of coronavirus volunteer Alison Burt came up with the idea of dressing up as characters from their favourite films for the drop off on Monday.

Volunteer Alison Burt came up with the idea to dress up for their donations on May the Fourth Day. Picture: Deepak Singh Volunteer Alison Burt came up with the idea to dress up for their donations on May the Fourth Day. Picture: Deepak Singh

Keeping a socially safe distance of two metres Darth Vader delivered daal, Chewbacca handed out chewy snacks, Luke Skywalker slung samosas and Yoda channelled the force to ensure hands were washed for at least 20 seconds.

Founder Deepak Singh said: “We just thought we’d have a bit of fun to cheer people up.”

To get involved contact info@soulaid.org.uk or visit their Facebook page.