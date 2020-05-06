Search

A new hope for frontline workers as Ilford’s Rebel Alliance and Empire join forces for food donation

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 May 2020

Volunteers from Soul Aid used the force to deliver food donation on Star Wars Day. Picture: Deepak Singh

Volunteers from Soul Aid used the force to deliver food donation on Star Wars Day. Picture: Deepak Singh

Archant

In celebration of May the Fourth day, volunteers from an Ilford Sikh organisation decided to have fun with their daily food donations by dressing up as Star Wars characters.

The Ilford-based organisation has been delivering food to the NHS, elderly and food banks since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Deepak SinghThe Ilford-based organisation has been delivering food to the NHS, elderly and food banks since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Deepak Singh

Since the start of the pandemic Soul Aid has been delivering hot food to soup kitchens, rough sleepers, the elderly and NHS staff from the City of London to Southend-on-Sea and everywhere in between.

You may also want to watch:

To lighten the mood during the dark days of coronavirus volunteer Alison Burt came up with the idea of dressing up as characters from their favourite films for the drop off on Monday.

Volunteer Alison Burt came up with the idea to dress up for their donations on May the Fourth Day. Picture: Deepak SinghVolunteer Alison Burt came up with the idea to dress up for their donations on May the Fourth Day. Picture: Deepak Singh

Keeping a socially safe distance of two metres Darth Vader delivered daal, Chewbacca handed out chewy snacks, Luke Skywalker slung samosas and Yoda channelled the force to ensure hands were washed for at least 20 seconds.

Founder Deepak Singh said: “We just thought we’d have a bit of fun to cheer people up.”

To get involved contact info@soulaid.org.uk or visit their Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?

Police are worried for the safety of a 17-year-old Ilford girl named Karen who has been missing for over a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Loxford councillor charged with electoral fraud

Loxford Cllr Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was charged with election fraud. Picture: Ken Mears

Children’s ward at King George Hospital temporarily closed

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Further five care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Redbridge

Recent figures from the ONS reveal a further five care home coronavirus deaths have occurred in Redbridge.

Coronavirus: Oldest businesses in Redbridge fear closure if relief grant not paid soon

Sean Lowery, owner of Steel Beauty, one of the oldest businesses in Gants Hill said he might have to close down if he doesn't receive his small business grant soon. Picture: Sean Lowery

