Ilford art students get surprise visit from print master Stanley Jones

Printmaker and artist Stanley Jones and head of art Raymond Butler with students from Ursuline Academy Ilford. Picture: Rose Russell Archant

Art students were treated to a surprise masterclass from artist and print master Stanley Jones MBE while on a school trip.

Alisha Blackford from Ursuline Academy testing out a printing wheel. Picture: Rose Russell Alisha Blackford from Ursuline Academy testing out a printing wheel. Picture: Rose Russell

Every year as part of their fine art class students from Ursuline Academy, in Morland Road, Ilford, visit Curwen Print Press in Cambridge to see print-making techniques from the industrial age.

This year they unexpectedly received a visit from Mr Jones, who lives in Woodford Green and has worked with artists such as David Hockney and Barbara Hepworth.

Mr Jones, who was honoured with an MBE in 2000 for "services to lithography", offered them sound advice about keeping the craft alive in an age of digital printing.

Lucy Fallon and Lara Cornelius from Ursuline Academy Ilford showing off their prints. Picture: Rose Russell Lucy Fallon and Lara Cornelius from Ursuline Academy Ilford showing off their prints. Picture: Rose Russell

He told the girls once they've learned print-making it will stay with them forever.

Raymond Butler, head of art at Ursuline, said: "The students were in awe of Mr Jones and his talk really opened up their eyes to the possibilities of print-making."