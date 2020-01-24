Search

Famous organ with long history across East End needs a new player

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 January 2020

St. Peter's Church is appealing for a new organist following the retirement of their long-serving player. Picture: Ron Jeffries

A historic Grade II listed church in Aldborough Hatch is in need of a new organist following the retirement of their beloved previous player.

The organ in the Grade II listed church has a long history and was the model for a painting in the Tate collection. Picture: Ron JeffriesThe organ in the Grade II listed church has a long history and was the model for a painting in the Tate collection. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Bob Allder, organist at St. Peter's, retired at the end of the year at the 158-year-old church in Aldborough Road.

The Rev Kate Lovesey, Priest-in-Charge at St. Peter's, said: "Bob has been a great asset to the music at the church and will be sorely missed. But we recognise that he needs to take life at a slower pace and have the time to enjoy his retirement."

In his book Aldborough Hatch - The Village in the Suburbs - A History , Ron Jeffries writes about how the organ was originally built for the 1862 London Exhibition and was later installed in a public house in the East End before it was given to the church in 1898.

The organ was also the model for Sir Frank Dicksee's painting Harmony which is in the Tate collection.

If you are interested in applying for the organist role please contact Rev Lovesey on 020 8599 5419.

