Aldborough Hatch Christmas market raises almost £3,500 for historic church

Wes Streeting paid a visit to St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Aldborough Hatch residents got into the Christmas spirit and raised almost £3,500 in just six hours to support St Peter's Church on Saturday, November 23.

St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Stall holders sold Christmas cards and decorations, home-made lemon drizzle cake and marmalade to raise much needed funds to maintain the 150-year-old church in Aldborough Road North.

The Rev Kate Lovesey, priest-in-charge, said: "The Christmas market was a happy occasion to start the festive season. We were pleased to welcome visitors from the local area and further afield.

"The day was a financial success, raising over £2,500 in six hours, but more importantly it was an opportunity for the local community to get together to start to enjoy the festive season."

The Christmas markets are an annual event to support the church which hosts many community activities including Scouts and Girl Guides, women's and disabled groups.