Search

Advanced search

Aldborough Hatch Christmas market raises almost £3,500 for historic church

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 December 2019

Antonio Baidoo

Wes Streeting paid a visit to St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Wes Streeting paid a visit to St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Aldborough Hatch residents got into the Christmas spirit and raised almost £3,500 in just six hours to support St Peter's Church on Saturday, November 23.

St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron JeffriesSt Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Stall holders sold Christmas cards and decorations, home-made lemon drizzle cake and marmalade to raise much needed funds to maintain the 150-year-old church in Aldborough Road North.

You may also want to watch:

The Rev Kate Lovesey, priest-in-charge, said: "The Christmas market was a happy occasion to start the festive season. We were pleased to welcome visitors from the local area and further afield.

"The day was a financial success, raising over £2,500 in six hours, but more importantly it was an opportunity for the local community to get together to start to enjoy the festive season."

The Christmas markets are an annual event to support the church which hosts many community activities including Scouts and Girl Guides, women's and disabled groups.

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Six fire engines battling fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a flat in Cranbrook Road on Wednesday, November 27. Picture: Laxmi Thevar

Fines for vehicles driving past Ilford and Hainault schools start next week

Redbridge Council is introducing clean air zones in Ilford and Hainault. Picture: Johnny Green/PA Archive/PA Images

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

‘I woke up to screaming’: Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

New Boots store opens in Ilford tomorrow

The Boots at 117 High Road, together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’Sullivan unconvinced by Chinese impact on snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan during day four of the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican.

Aldborough Hatch Christmas market raises almost £3,500 for historic church

Wes Streeting paid a visit to St Peter's Church Christmas market. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Opinion: Sunday morning lie-in ruined by some fussy neighbour

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen does not like leaf-blowers.

West Ham pull off shock win at Chelsea with superb performance

West Ham United's goalkeeper David Martin in action during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

National League: Chorley 1 Dagenham & Redbridge 0

Jody Brown and Terry Harris look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists