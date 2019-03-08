Record number of Christmas shoeboxes sent to children and families by Aldborough Hatch church

Record number of Christmas shoeboxes have been sent to vulnerable children and families in Eastern Europe by St Peter's Church in Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Eighty-five shoeboxes, covered in Christmas wrapping paper, are on their way from St Peter's Church in Aldborough Hatch to vulnerable children and families in eastern Europe who will have no other presents this festive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children in Distress is a charity founded in 1989 by the Revd Dr John Walmsley, Vicar of nearby St Lawrence's Church in Barkingside. Revd Walmsley had heard of the desperate plight of children in Romania, who had no medical supplies or products for daily living.

You may also want to watch:

Since then Christmas shoeboxes with warm clothing, toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap, as well as toys and sweets, have been sent every year.

Vanessa Cole, organiser of the shoebox appeal at St Peter's said: "In past years we have sent sixty or so shoeboxes, but this year we received welcome support from church members and the community and were able to send a record eight-five.

"The shoeboxes will take some of the spirit of Christmas to children and families who would otherwise have nothing."