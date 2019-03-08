Search

Advanced search

Newly-restored Goodmayes war memorial to be unveiled by Bishop of Barking

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 06 September 2019

The unveiling of Goodmayes war memorial will take place next week. Picture: Wendy Hill

The unveiling of Goodmayes war memorial will take place next week. Picture: Wendy Hill

Archant

The newly-restored war memorial at a church in Goodmayes will be unveiled and rededicated by the Bishop of Barking.

The restoration project at St Paul's Goodmayes, in Barley Lane, was funded by £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

As part of the project, children from Barley Lane Primary School interviewed adults about their memories of the Second World War.

You may also want to watch:

"Children have done some work from these interviews and this will be displayed in an exhibition," Reverend Janet Buchan said.

The exhibition will be available to view from Monday, September 9 to Saturday, September 14.

The Heritage Lottery Fund grant was used to clean the memorial, have the inscription redone and build a new fence behind it.

The rededication will take place on Friday, September 13 in the presence of the mayor of Redbridge and two standard bearers from the Royal British Legion at 1.30pm and all are welcome to attend.

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

‘We are living in fear’: Ilford residents call for urgent action to end ‘upsurge’ in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Whipps Cross Hospital doctor struck off for possessing ‘vile and disgusting’ extreme pornography

Whipps Cross University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

‘We are living in fear’: Ilford residents call for urgent action to end ‘upsurge’ in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Batsman Jacobs ‘honoured’ to be named Ilford captain

N Jacobs of Ilford during Ilford CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 25th May 2019

Woodford coach Redfern focuses on little things for growth

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Wanstead Central show their superiority with final double

The winning Wanstead Central team in the Seeley Trophy

Daggers manager feels team spirit will help at in-form Maidenhead

James Dobson of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019

Orient coach Embleton feels they’re small margins away

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists