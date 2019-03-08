Newly-restored Goodmayes war memorial to be unveiled by Bishop of Barking

The newly-restored war memorial at a church in Goodmayes will be unveiled and rededicated by the Bishop of Barking.

The restoration project at St Paul's Goodmayes, in Barley Lane, was funded by £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

As part of the project, children from Barley Lane Primary School interviewed adults about their memories of the Second World War.

"Children have done some work from these interviews and this will be displayed in an exhibition," Reverend Janet Buchan said.

The exhibition will be available to view from Monday, September 9 to Saturday, September 14.

The Heritage Lottery Fund grant was used to clean the memorial, have the inscription redone and build a new fence behind it.

The rededication will take place on Friday, September 13 in the presence of the mayor of Redbridge and two standard bearers from the Royal British Legion at 1.30pm and all are welcome to attend.