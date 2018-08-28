Search

Group of squatters have been living in abandoned Ilford park keepers house since before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 January 2019

Loxford Park Lodge.

Residents have complained about the group and now the council are trying to get them evicted as soon as possible.

Redbridge Council is taking action against a group of squatters who have been living in a derelict park keepers since before Christmas.

The group has been living in the stone building on Loxford Park, and residents have complained to the Recorder about rubbish left in the park.

One resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “I have seen them in there everyday for the last month or so.

“It looks like a family and they keep leaving rubbish outside of the front of the house.

“I don’t know how they got in there, but surely there must be somewhere better for them to live.

“I just don’t understand why they are living there.”

The council has said despite taking precautions to protect the building after the tenants left -which included installing metal shutters - the group gained illegal access before Christmas.

A spokeswoman said: “This has understandably led to concern from local people and we have already started proceedings to get the squatters evicted as soon as possible.”

