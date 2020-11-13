Gardeners plant 40,000 bulbs across Redbridge as part of Big Planting Weekend

More than 130 organisations planted 40,000 spring-flowering bulbs across Redbridge as part of the Big Planting Weekend.

Earlier this year Redbridge Council gave away 40,000 bulbs to bloom the borough.

The initiative blossomed into a huge success as individuals, families, schools and community groups successfully applied for the free bulbs, and took to the streets to plant them during the Big Planting weekend, held in October.

Funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), the Big Bulb Giveaway saw a leap from 15,000 being offered for free in 2019, to 40,000 this year due to its popularity.

Daffodil, tulip, grape hyacinth, crocus and snowdrop bulbs were among those given away to 130 community groups, schools, gardening groups, religious organisations and scout/Guide groups to plant in communal areas around Redbridge.

Among the public spaces benefiting from the project this year is the community garden on the grounds of Aldersbrook Bowls Club, the community flower bed around Karamsar Punjabi School and Pankhurst Green open space in Woodford Green.

Cabinet member for civic pride Cllr John Howard said: “This year’s Big Planting Weekend proved an even bigger hit than the last thanks to the record numbers of people taking part.

“From budding young gardeners to green fingered experts – we had a fantastic show of support across all ages to get Redbridge blooming.

“We’re hoping to see a bright and bold show of flowers adorning the borough come spring time! A big thank you, and well done, to all those who took part in helping make their neighbourhoods a more colourful and attractive space.”

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai said: “I wanted to make sure the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds were used on something which benefitted the whole of Redbridge, and brought a little colour into all of our lives.

“For the second year in a row we’ve given away thousands of bulbs that have now been planted across the borough by local people to help make Redbridge a greener, more beautiful place to live.

“A big thank you to everyone who took part in the Big Planting Weekend. We’re all looking forward to the flowers in bloom in spring.”