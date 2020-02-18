Redbridge youngsters get achievement awards for commitment to sport

Redbridge children received achievement awards by the Jack Petchey Foundation. Picture: Wayne Alexander Archant

Children in Redbridge who benefit from a training scheme have been recognised for using sport to make a positive impact within the community.

The awards were handed out at Redbridge Sports & Leisure in Barkingside where the children train. Picture: Wayne Alexander The awards were handed out at Redbridge Sports & Leisure in Barkingside where the children train. Picture: Wayne Alexander

Fifteen children from across the borough received achievement awards from the Jack Petchey Foundation for their commitment to their chosen sport throughout last year, from netball, squash, tennis or gymnastics.

The presentation was held on January 27 at the Redbridge Sports and Leisure centre in Barkingside, which is one of more than 1,000 clubs participating in the Jack Petchey scheme within London and Essex.

The scheme provides more than £20m each year in support of sports clubs and schools, which is aimed at young people between the ages of 11 and 25.

Jack Dowsett, tennis development officer, said: "It is really rewarding to see children who train at Redbridge Sports and Leisure having such a positive impact within the local community.

"We really enjoy being part of the Jack Petchey Foundation which allows us to add to and improve our training equipment for our junior members."