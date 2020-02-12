Search

Rating of Redbridge hospital upgraded to Good by health inspectors

PUBLISHED: 07:14 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:14 12 February 2020

Spire London East Hospital has been upgraded to Good by inspectors. Picture: Google

A hospital in Redbridge has been upgraded to a Good rating following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The regulatory body inspected Spire London East Hospital, in Roding Lane South, across five key areas, examining whether services were safe, effective, caring, responsive to people's needs, and well-led.

The hospital was rated Good across all areas, except for caring which was rated as Outstanding.

Pointing out areas for improvement, inspectors said the provider should ensure that all records are fully and appropriately completed.

Adrian Brady, hospital director, said: "Our dedicated staff have worked extremely hard to earn this upgrade and we are all delighted our efforts have been recognised in this way by the inspectors."

Patient record-keeping and hygiene were among the areas highlighted by inspectors as part of their decision to upgrade the hospital's rating.

Spire London East Hospital provides a range of services for adults and children including surgical procedures, outpatient consultations and diagnostic imaging services to both private and NHS patients.

