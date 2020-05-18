Barnardo’s Redbridge young carers given pre-cooked meals by Spice Village restaurant

A young carer receives a Spice Village food parcel. Picture: Barnardo's Archant

Vulnerable children and families supported by Barnardo’s in Redbridge received a much-needed boost after UK Pakistani restaurant chain Spice Village donated food parcels to the charity this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Spice Village food parcel is delivered. Picture: Barnardo's A Spice Village food parcel is delivered. Picture: Barnardo's

The generous gesture meant the Barkingside-based charity was able to distribute 100 tasty pre-cooked meals to children, young people and families struggling across four London boroughs in the wake of coronavirus, with 25 parcels going to Redbridge.

The services that received the meals included Barnardo’s Wellbeing Hub in Granville Road, Ilford, which supports children with disabilities and young people with caring responsibilities for parents and siblings.

You may also want to watch:

Around 10 young carers were given parcels to take home at the end of their weekly homework club and activity sessions.

A young carer at Barnardo's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford receives a pre-cooked meal to take home. Picture: Barnardo's A young carer at Barnardo's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford receives a pre-cooked meal to take home. Picture: Barnardo's

Each parcel came hot from the Spice Village kitchen and was suitable for families to re-heat for use at a later date.

Lynn Gradwell, director for Barnardo’s London, said: “We are so grateful to Spice Village for their wonderful support during this intense time of need when many of our families are isolated and finding it difficult to access food items.

“The food parcels have been given to some of our most vulnerable families which include nursery-aged children whose parents are frontline keyworkers, young carers and parents whose children have disabilities, and care experienced young people.

“Spice Village also provided parcels for some of our frontline staff who are working so hard to keep our services running. A generous gesture such as this really means a lot and helps our staff to keep going.”