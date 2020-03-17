Search

Coronavirus: Special school with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath campuses shut after pupils and staff show Covid-19 symptoms

PUBLISHED: 15:25 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 17 March 2020

Newbridge Upper School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes. Picture: Google Maps

Newbridge Upper School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A special school with campuses in Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath has closed after some pupils and staff show symptoms of coronavirus.

Newbridge School has been shut until further notice, with a letter sent to parents on Monday (March 16) confirming the move.

Louise Parr, chief executive of Astrum Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, wrote the decision to close was taken “to protect our vulnerable school community”.

Newbridge provides education for children and young people with severe and complex special educational needs - for pupils up to year seven from its lower school in Gresham Drive, Chadwell Heath and years seven to 14 from the upper school in Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

Ms Parr told parents: “We now have a number of pupils and staff who are reporting to the school that they are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

“We shall remain closed until further notice and will be working closely with the local authority and health professionals and following government guidance in order to reopen the school at the earliest possibility, but ensuring we protect the health of our school community.”

The latest Public Health England figures showed there have been 1,950 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 55 deaths.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Special school with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath campuses shut after pupils and staff show Covid-19 symptoms

Newbridge Upper School, in Barley Lane, Goodmayes. Picture: Google Maps

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Council leader issues message on ‘unprecedented challenge’ of coronavirus

Redbridge council leader Cllr Jas Athwal issued a statement on coronavirus and highlighted the great volunteer work being done across the borough despite the tough times. Picture: Ken Mears

West Ham games will be played at the London Stadium whenever they happen

General View during post match celebrations in the MLB London Series Match at The London Stadium.

Leyton Orient’s FIFA tournament will also be a charity fundraiser

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Macklin says O’s will be prepared for whatever is next amid coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).
