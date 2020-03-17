Coronavirus: Special school with Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath campuses shut after pupils and staff show Covid-19 symptoms

A special school with campuses in Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath has closed after some pupils and staff show symptoms of coronavirus.

Newbridge School has been shut until further notice, with a letter sent to parents on Monday (March 16) confirming the move.

Louise Parr, chief executive of Astrum Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, wrote the decision to close was taken “to protect our vulnerable school community”.

Newbridge provides education for children and young people with severe and complex special educational needs - for pupils up to year seven from its lower school in Gresham Drive, Chadwell Heath and years seven to 14 from the upper school in Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

Ms Parr told parents: “We now have a number of pupils and staff who are reporting to the school that they are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

“We shall remain closed until further notice and will be working closely with the local authority and health professionals and following government guidance in order to reopen the school at the earliest possibility, but ensuring we protect the health of our school community.”

The latest Public Health England figures showed there have been 1,950 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 55 deaths.