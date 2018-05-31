Ilford's new art venue seeks out Redbridge artists for mentorship

Space Ilford's London Creative Network will mentor and support Redbridge artists. Picture: David Mirzoeff ©David Mirzoeff 2017. All rights reserved.

Ilford's new art venue is seeking out Redbridge artists to come join its creative network for free mentorship and support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Space Ilford is opening this month. Picture: Space Space Ilford is opening this month. Picture: Space

Space Ilford, which is set to open this Saturday December 7, has an open call for local artists to join its team for a minimum of 12 hours of free support, two full days of workshops and one-to-one mentoring.

The venue is looking for artists and creative businesses who have been registered with HMRC for more than 12 months to apply by midnight December 15 to its London Creative Network (LCN).

Artist Dafna Talmor said: "Taking part in the LCN programme has been invaluable and has enabled me to push my practice forward by engaging with a diverse range of practitioners, mentors and accessing new technologies and working methods I had not employed previously."

Space is a leading artist support organisation that has championed the role of artists in London since 1968.

Previous workshops have included goal setting and planning, how to present yourself, writing artist statements, finances for creatives and arts funding.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone based in London is eligible to apply but Space is actively seeking out Redbridge-based artists.

LCN, which is part-financed by the European Regional Development Fund Programme from 2014 to 2020, has helped artists to increase their earnings by an average of 40pc and their turnovers by 15pc.

Artist Hannah Fletcher said: "LCN is making me think more critically and more long term about my work and goals."

The programme also helps artists develop a new creative direction for their practice and find new collaborators.

Space Ilford, part of the town centre's regeneration plans, offers a free public art gallery, event space and 37 affordable studios for artists and creatives.

The art venue will be joined by Mercato Metropolitano, which will be opening a covered food market on the site of the town hall car park in 2020, and Things Made Public, which isturning a former carpet factory in Janice Mews into a co-working and event space.

More information on how to apply online can be found on www.spacestudios.org.uk or contact contact artistdevelopment@spacestudios.org.uk or 02085254341.