Date set for grand opening of Ilford's new art gallery and event space

Space Ilford is opening this month. Picture: Space Archant

A new art venue is opening in Ilford as part of the town centre's regeneration plans.

Space Ilford, built in part of Redbridge Town Hall, offers a free public art gallery, event space and 37 affordable studios for artists and creatives.

Space is a leading artist support organisation that has championed the role of artists in London since 1968.

Award-winning architects HAT Projects led the conversion of the former library of the Grade II listed building, faithfully retaining the period detailing, while creating a new public entrance, with a curved, fluted concrete wall that echoes features in the existing building, and a light-filled gallery featuring an original domed rooflight.

Space Ilford is part of Redbridge Council's plans to transform Ilford's town centre into a "buzzing, cultural destination" and is partly funded through the Mayor of London's £70million Good Growth Fund for the capital.

Space will be joined by summer 2020 by Mercato Metropolitano, who will be opening a covered food market on the site of the town hall car park, and Things Made Public, who are turning a former carpet factory in Janice Mews into a co-working and event space.

Deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills at the GLA, Jules Pipe, said: "The creative industries are a crucial part of London's economy so it's great news that artists and creative businesses have begun moving into the newly-completed Space Ilford.

"The project provides much-needed affordable workspace, as well as a free public gallery and events space."

Matthew Essex, operational director of regeneration, property and planning at Redbridge Council, said: "We're thrilled to be working with Space on the first project that will kick start our plans to regenerate Ilford Town Centre.

"This new venue will create a buzzing arts hub right in the heart of Redbridge and will soon be a destination of choice for visitors and the creative community.

"Residents will also be able to see art exhibitions and get access to great training and employment opportunities."

An exhibition at the art gallery in Space Ilford starts on November 28, open on Wednesday from noon-8pm and Thursday to Saturday from noon-5pm.

The grand opening of the entire building will then be held on Saturday, December 7 from noon-4pm.