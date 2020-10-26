Exchange exhibition showcases Ilford artists’ positive responses to lockdown
PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 26 October 2020
The Exchange Shopping Centre is hosting an art exhibition showcasing how the borough’s artists are making sense of the pandemic and challenging times.
The exhibition, which started on Monday, October 26 and ends on Friday, November 6, will feature the works of eight artists, six of whom are based at Space studio.
The Exchange’s general manager Sarah de Courcy Rolls said: “We would love to add a splash of positivity to the challenging times this year has brought us by bringing the community together through the expression of art.
“We will have local artists displaying all kinds of work to express who they are and what they can do, working as one to raise community spirits through the use of their creativity.
“I think the lockdown and the subsequent restrictions on everyone’s lives have made people reflect on the world around them and many of the artists featured are showcasing work inspired by this reflection.
“At the Exchange, we see ourselves as an important part of the community and such exhibitions provide a terrific opportunity to create a natural interface between the artists who live in Ilford and their fellow residents.”
Maria Lostak, a mixed media artist from Loxford who goes by MariaSubrosa49, said when she completed her Masters in fine arts in 2006 the borough had no opportunities for artists. She appreciates that she can now work out of the Space studios and exhibit her work in Ilford.
She painted a picture from a pre-lockdown vacation she took in Portugal to reflect on memories she has taken for granted.
Ally Ikutani said before coronavirus hit she was working constantly and always on the go but lockdown allowed her creative voice to come back to her when everything slowed down.
For the exhibition she wanted to showcase the things she rediscovered. She said: “I started to notice beautiful things around me. The orchids in the lounge flowered beautifully and cheered me up every day while I was finding the situation very hard.
“I went out for a daily walk to Wanstead Park and rediscovered my love for nature.”
The exhibition, which runs every day from 11am-4pm in The Loft area on level three, will also feature the work of Esther Ades, John Daniels, Rashmi Mistry, Katie Schreiber, Mandy Bal and Andrei Faliboga.
