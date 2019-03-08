Ramp opened to make South Woodford Tube station step-free

South Woodford Tube station is officially step-free now that a ramp has been installed on its western flank.

Transport for London (TfL) announced on Monday, March 18, that the station is the latest to become “fully step-free” and will also have its platform lighting revamped in coming months.

The Central line station previously had steps for customers using the westbound entrance for services into central London.

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “Step-free access will hugely benefit many of our residents with mobility issues, luggage or buggies, making it much easier for them to access this station and the capital’s public transport system.”

South Woodford is the third station on the eastern section of the Central line to be made fully accessible, joining Newbury Park and Snaresbrook Tube stations.

It is 78th station to become step-free on the Underground network as a whole.