Police officer injured responding to reported fight near South Woodford Tube station

Police were called to reports of a fight at South Woodford Tube station last night. Photo: Ross Sutton Archant

A police officer has been injured while responding to a reported fight which took place at South Woodford Tube station last night.

Police were called to reports of people fighting at the George Lane station at 19.34pm yesterday, March 20.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The incident is suspected to have been a robbery and a number of people have been arrested.”

He confirmed that an officer was injured while responding to the incident. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

It is believed that no other people involved in the incident were injured.

More details to follow.

Contact police with information on 101 quoting CAD 7028/20.