Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police officer injured responding to reported fight near South Woodford Tube station

PUBLISHED: 08:58 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 21 March 2019

Police were called to reports of a fight at South Woodford Tube station last night. Photo: Ross Sutton

Police were called to reports of a fight at South Woodford Tube station last night. Photo: Ross Sutton

Archant

A police officer has been injured while responding to a reported fight which took place at South Woodford Tube station last night.

Police were called to reports of people fighting at the George Lane station at 19.34pm yesterday, March 20.

A Met Police spokesman said: “The incident is suspected to have been a robbery and a number of people have been arrested.”

He confirmed that an officer was injured while responding to the incident. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

It is believed that no other people involved in the incident were injured.

More details to follow.

Contact police with information on 101 quoting CAD 7028/20.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Most Read

Kenneth More Theatre company forced to cancel shows in Ilford from July

The company will be forced to leave the venue. Photo: Paul Bennett

Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police

‘Its a tragedy for Ilford’: Residents react to Kenneth More Theatre company closing

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Kenneth More Theatre

Armed police sent to Ilford after reports of a firearm

Police found a man with 'corrosive liquid' injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Minicab driver assaulted by knife-wielding passenger in Ilford

A minicab driver was reportedly assaulted by a knife-wielding passenger in Winston Way this morning. Photo: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Teenager plans to open alcohol-free bar in Ilford to get young people off the street

Hannah,15 and Naomi, 11 Chowdhry will be working to set up a bar for teenagers at a Community Centre in Connaught Road. Pictured with Dad Wilson Chowdhry.

Police officer injured responding to reported fight near South Woodford Tube station

Police were called to reports of a fight at South Woodford Tube station last night. Photo: Ross Sutton

‘It is better to let one child get stabbed’ than install knife arches at every Redbridge school says teacher union rep

Redbridge Council plans to give all schools in Redbridge either knife wands or arches. Photo: David Mirzoeff

Barclays to become title sponsors of Women’s Super League

Barclays will become the title sponsors of the FA Women's Super League from next season

Redbridge Council admits borough officially has a gang problem

More than 50 knives were handed in after a man was stabbed to death outside Ilford station. Photo: @MPSRedbridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists