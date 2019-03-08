South Woodford toilet can't be fixed as Central line track would have to be dug up to sort out drainage

The toilet at the station will remain closed. Picture: Ken Mears. Archant

The toilets at South Woodford Station cannot be repaired as Central line track would have to be lifted to fix them.

A Transport for London (TfL) representative said it would be "disproportionate" to disrupt the Tube service to mend the toilets' "drainage fault".

"We can't open up the toilets [for members of the public to use]," he said.

"The only way to fix it is to bring up the tracks.

"We are looking to work with local gardens to have more greenery and plants at the station though."

Speaking at the external scrutiny meeting yesterday, Thursday, July 4, one councillor on the panel asked if a toilet could be built on the platform instead.

The TfL worker said he would explore the option but his "gut feeling" was that a WC on the platform could be a "health and safety issue".

"We have found with the bus driver toilets, everyone approves but when it is outside of their house they don't want it."