Synagogue donates dozens of 'Bags of Kindness' for domestic abuse refugees

Published: 12:30 PM March 3, 2021

Fiona Hulbert and Stacey Gould helped sort through a massive amount of donations to put together 80 gifts bags for domestic abuse refugees. - Credit: David Hulbert

A South Woodford synagogue has put together 80 pampering gifts bags to help domestic abuse refugees through the Bags of Kindness charity.

The East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue has been collecting toiletries, cosmetics, bars of chocolate, treats and felt-tip pens for kids to put together the special gift bags for International Women's Day.

The East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue put out a donation appeal for International Women's Day to help the new charity Bags of Kindness. - Credit: David Hulbert

The Bags of Kindness charity was set up by Claire Hartley during lockdown to support domestic abuse refugees in east London and Essex.

A domestic abuse survivor herself, she decided to launch the charity after being horrified at reports of the increased levels of abuse which some women and children faced during the first lockdown.

Fiona Hulbert used her house as a collection hub for the donation appeal and said she was overwhelmed with the generosity and the number of items which came in.

The charity donates bags of essential toiletries for women and 'buddy bags' for children for when they first arrive into safe houses.

Both are designed to make life a little bit easier and more comfortable.

Claire works directly with the refugee centres to gather specific supplies of things they need.

To celebrate International Women's Day she thought it would be nice for every woman in the Haringey centre to receive a special pampering gift bag, thanks to the donations of the synagogue.

For more information visit https://bagsofkindness.org.uk.