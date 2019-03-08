Search

South Woodford synagogue donates more than £1,400 to poverty charity Tzedek UK

PUBLISHED: 10:32 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 10 April 2019

Judith Stanton, Rabbi Richard Jacobi, Elels Chairman Stewart Spivack and Elels council members Jonny Hurst. Photo: Merle Muswell

Judith Stanton, Rabbi Richard Jacobi, Elels Chairman Stewart Spivack and Elels council members Jonny Hurst. Photo: Merle Muswell

Archant

A South Woodford synagogue raised more than £1,400 for a Jewish charity aiming to tackle extreme poverty in the UK and overseas.

Worshippers at the East London and Essex Liberal Synagogue (Elels), in Marlborough Road, raised £1,486.66 for charity Tzedek UK as part of their Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) appeal.

Member Jonny Hurst presented a large cheque to the charity’s CEO Judith Stanton as she joined the service on Saturday morning, April 6.

Judith said: “Tzedek was delighted to be chosen as the recipient of Elels’ Rosh Hashanah appeal 2018.

“It is truly inspiring that communities like ELELS can dig deep and realise the obligation we have to support those living in extreme poverty.

“Thank you so much for the big cheque.”

Tzedek works with the UK’s Jewish community to help reduce poverty in overseas communities by developing partnerships.

