Police hunt stranger who tried to coax 15-year-old girl into his car on her South Woodford school journey

PUBLISHED: 09:32 21 March 2019

A stranger reportedly insisted a 15-year-old girl get in his car as she walked along Churchfields yesterday. Photo: Google

Archant

Police are searching for a man who asked a 15-year-old girl to get in his car multiple times as she walked to school in South Woodford.

Police received a report of a stranger insisting a girl get into his car as she walked along Churchfields at 8.28am on Wednesday, March 19.

The girl phoned her mum as the man kept stopping her and asking her to get into the car with him.

Her mum stayed on the phone until the girl met with a school friend.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Inquiries are under way to identify and trace the man and the neighbourhood policing team and the dedicated schools officer has been notified.

“The suspect is described as driving a black car.”

No arrests have yet been made.

Churchfields residents were issued an email to remain vigilant by the neighbourhood watch coordinator.

“It is fortunate that this girl was wise enough not to be enticed into the car,” the email read.

“Please keep an eye out for this sort of behaviour.

“If the person in the car behind is on this group, perhaps you noticed registration details.”

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect is asked to call police in Redbridge on 101 quoting CAD1563/20MAR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

