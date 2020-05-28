South Woodford sisters are raising funds to start up food truck for deaf community

First day of recieving the caravan

Two deaf sisters from South Woodford are looking to raise money to fulfil their dream of running a food truck business for deaf people.

Coco Briden and Mandy Docker are aiming to complete the project in time for next summer providing Covid-19 doesn’t delay the process and they can raise enough money.

Coco believes there is a social need for a food truck that provides a safe space, and learning centre, for the deaf community.

“The deaf community is underrepresented and it can often be difficult securing employment if you are deaf,” she said.

“We believe that The Deaf Chef will not only provide the local community with a vibrant and educational space, it will allow pathways for young people that are deaf or come from a vulnerable LGBTQ background.

“With the staff being qualified in British Sign Language (BSL) this will allow an exciting and educational space for the community to learn in a natural environment.”

They revealed the pandemic has actually encouraged them to fulfill a life-long dream.

Coco explained: “The coronavirus has actually kicked started us into doing this. It made me think of the things I wanted in life and what I wanted to achieved.

“Life is too short so I just went and bought the caravan from Shpock about six weeks ago.

“I always wanted my own cafe that is run by deaf people only, but money was an issue and realistically could I do it on my own? Maybe not.

“I didn’t have a lot of confidence either. My sister mentioned last year why don’t we start a food truck business and from that point onwards we have been looking for caravan.

“But we didn’t make the move until Covid-19 kicked us into action.”

The building, planning, work and designs will all be completed by the deaf community to hand them an opportunity of working for The Deaf Chef while the sisters also intend to run classes and hand out apprenticeships.

“The deaf community really struggles in the food industry and I just want a little hub where deaf people can feel comfortable and confident in a place where they can work.”

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thedeafchef to donate.