South Woodford fostering agency hosts annual art auction to raise funds for foster children

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 November 2019

The team at Shine Fostering are hosting their annual art auction to raise funds for their foster children. Picture: Frances Nutt

The team at Shine Fostering are hosting their annual art auction to raise funds for their foster children. Picture: Frances Nutt

Archant

An art auction is being held by a South Woodford-based fostering agency to raise funds for its foster children.

This year, Shine Fostering, based in George Lane, is excited to announce that BBC presenter and journalist Ashley John-Baptiste will be speaking at the event on Friday, November 22 at Brick Lane Gallery, from 6-8.30pm.

The evening is a celebration of children in the care system. All funds raised will go towards the agency's foster children so that they can take part in an array of activities, including an annual holiday.

The event will have art work from a variety of artists, who have chosen pieces relating to the theme of making memories.

Raffle tickets will also be available to buy on the night for a chance to win great prizes.

If you do not wish to bid on the art work but would like to make a donation to Shine Fostering, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/khushbir-green.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Clayhall murder: Detectives name 19-year-old who was fatally stabbed outside block of flats

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police

Clayhall murder: Police appeal for information after ‘vicious attack’ on teenager

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

