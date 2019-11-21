South Woodford fostering agency hosts annual art auction to raise funds for foster children

The team at Shine Fostering are hosting their annual art auction to raise funds for their foster children. Picture: Frances Nutt Archant

An art auction is being held by a South Woodford-based fostering agency to raise funds for its foster children.

This year, Shine Fostering, based in George Lane, is excited to announce that BBC presenter and journalist Ashley John-Baptiste will be speaking at the event on Friday, November 22 at Brick Lane Gallery, from 6-8.30pm.

The evening is a celebration of children in the care system. All funds raised will go towards the agency's foster children so that they can take part in an array of activities, including an annual holiday.

The event will have art work from a variety of artists, who have chosen pieces relating to the theme of making memories.

Raffle tickets will also be available to buy on the night for a chance to win great prizes.

If you do not wish to bid on the art work but would like to make a donation to Shine Fostering, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/khushbir-green.