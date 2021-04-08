News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 7:00 AM April 8, 2021   
Rajesh Suri, owner of Grand Trunk Road

Rajesh Suri, owner of Grand Trunk Road, which re-opens for outdoor dining on April 14. - Credit: Lia Vittone

The owner of an Indian fine dining restaurant in South Woodford hopes the road out of lockdown leads to their outdoor space.

Grand Trunk Road is named after Asia’s longest road, which runs through several regions and connects Bangladesh to Afghanistan.

Owner Rajesh Suri said he is counting down the days until he can greet customers again on April 14 - two days after restaurants are allowed to re-open for outdoor dining.

They are unveiling a host of new dishes, such as grilled roe deer rubbed with crushed spices, to celebrate the re-opening.

Rajesh Suri of Grand Trunk Road

Rajesh said he hopes people will celebrate the easing of lockdown in their outdoor dining area, seated in accordance with the current social distancing laws. - Credit: Lia Vittone

Rajesh said: "The end of lockdown is in sight and we couldn't be happier.

"We can't wait for everyone to return to Grand Trunk Road and celebrate with an unforgettable meal."

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant's takeaway service will still operate when the new measures are in place.

Grand Trunk Road, in High Road, will be open for dinner on Wednesdays to Sundays from 5.30pm to 10.30pm beginning April 14th. 

For reservations call 020 8505 1965 or visit https://www.gtrrestaurant.co.uk/

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans submitted for more than 500 homes on former Goodmayes Homebase site
  2. 2 Retired Ilford teacher tackles knife crime in first book
  3. 3 Former Redbridge Council staffer charged with child sexual exploitation crimes in Australia
  1. 4 Plaistow man denies murdering two men in Goodmayes
  2. 5 Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead
  3. 6 Jailed: Seven Kings man gets 14 years for hammer attack
  4. 7 London mayoral election: Sadiq Khan on LTNs, green jobs and policing
  5. 8 Redbridge resident wants answers after weeks without rubbish collection
  6. 9 Jailed: Fairlop locksmith stashed 15 kg of cocaine in van's hidden compartment
  7. 10 Coronavirus: Government grant to help Redbridge arts venues reopen
People
Shop Local
Woodford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sewage spills into alders brook

Environment News | Video

'It's an open sewer': Call for action after raw sewage spews into stream

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Manhole cover explosion gants hill

Emergency Services

Hundreds of Gants Hill homes lose power after manhole cover blast

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The new Lombard Court council housing development in Romford. Picture: Havering Council/Keith Brown

Housing

Havering and Redbridge in top London boroughs for new-build price rises

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Frenford Youth Club activities

Sport

Weeks of free activities begin at Frenford Youth Club

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus