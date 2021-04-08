South Woodford restaurant owner excited for return of diners

Published: 7:00 AM April 8, 2021

Rajesh Suri, owner of Grand Trunk Road, which re-opens for outdoor dining on April 14. - Credit: Lia Vittone

The owner of an Indian fine dining restaurant in South Woodford hopes the road out of lockdown leads to their outdoor space.

Grand Trunk Road is named after Asia’s longest road, which runs through several regions and connects Bangladesh to Afghanistan.

Owner Rajesh Suri said he is counting down the days until he can greet customers again on April 14 - two days after restaurants are allowed to re-open for outdoor dining.

They are unveiling a host of new dishes, such as grilled roe deer rubbed with crushed spices, to celebrate the re-opening.

Rajesh said he hopes people will celebrate the easing of lockdown in their outdoor dining area, seated in accordance with the current social distancing laws. - Credit: Lia Vittone

Rajesh said: "The end of lockdown is in sight and we couldn't be happier.

"We can't wait for everyone to return to Grand Trunk Road and celebrate with an unforgettable meal."

You may also want to watch:

The restaurant's takeaway service will still operate when the new measures are in place.

Grand Trunk Road, in High Road, will be open for dinner on Wednesdays to Sundays from 5.30pm to 10.30pm beginning April 14th.

For reservations call 020 8505 1965 or visit https://www.gtrrestaurant.co.uk/