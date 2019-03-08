Search

Reality TV stars and Towie celebrate new Lebanese South Woodford restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:04 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 20 June 2019

The Only Way is Essex's Bobby Norris at the launch party. Picture: Andy Barnes

The Only Way is Essex's Bobby Norris at the launch party. Picture: Andy Barnes

The creme de la creme of Essex reality TV ventured to South Woodford for the opening of a new Lebanese fusion restaurant last night.

Pete Wicks with Simon Gross. Picture: Andy BarnesPete Wicks with Simon Gross. Picture: Andy Barnes

Hosted by Big Brother contestant, Simon Gross, well-known faces such as Towie's James Lock, Pete Wicks and TV personality Alex Reid arrived at Liban Tapas, George Lane, to sample Mediterranean based sharing plates and dishes on Wednesday, June 19.

From freshly sourced seabass and tender meat cuts to gluten-free and vegan recipes, the restaurant offers a high-class "straightforward menu" sampled from healthy ingredients.

Guests then retired to the Parisian terrace to enjoy Lebanese wines imported from the Beqaa Valley, and cocktails created by the in-house mixologist.

"The restaurant offers high-class Lebanese food at its best and it right on your doorstep," said Simon.

Towie celebrities attended the launch party. Picture: Andy BarnesTowie celebrities attended the launch party. Picture: Andy Barnes

"Get yourself down to George Lane and try it for yourself."

Since opening, Redbridge Council has awarded the venue with a five-star food hygiene rating.

The Liban Tapas is open six days a week from 4pm to late and is closed on Mondays.

Visit: libantapas.com

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Supermarket car park charges in Redbridge are 'encouraging' scams, says Neighbourhood Watch

Parking charges are 'encouraging scams': Picture: Martyn Hayhow

