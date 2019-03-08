Reality TV stars and Towie celebrate new Lebanese South Woodford restaurant

The Only Way is Essex's Bobby Norris at the launch party. Picture: Andy Barnes Archant

The creme de la creme of Essex reality TV ventured to South Woodford for the opening of a new Lebanese fusion restaurant last night.

Pete Wicks with Simon Gross. Picture: Andy Barnes Pete Wicks with Simon Gross. Picture: Andy Barnes

Hosted by Big Brother contestant, Simon Gross, well-known faces such as Towie's James Lock, Pete Wicks and TV personality Alex Reid arrived at Liban Tapas, George Lane, to sample Mediterranean based sharing plates and dishes on Wednesday, June 19.

From freshly sourced seabass and tender meat cuts to gluten-free and vegan recipes, the restaurant offers a high-class "straightforward menu" sampled from healthy ingredients.

Guests then retired to the Parisian terrace to enjoy Lebanese wines imported from the Beqaa Valley, and cocktails created by the in-house mixologist.

"The restaurant offers high-class Lebanese food at its best and it right on your doorstep," said Simon.

Towie celebrities attended the launch party. Picture: Andy Barnes Towie celebrities attended the launch party. Picture: Andy Barnes

"Get yourself down to George Lane and try it for yourself."

Since opening, Redbridge Council has awarded the venue with a five-star food hygiene rating.

The Liban Tapas is open six days a week from 4pm to late and is closed on Mondays.

Visit: libantapas.com