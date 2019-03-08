Meeting called to discuss anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime in South Woodford

South Woodford station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Residents are invited to a public meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime in South Woodford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Rosa Gomez, ward councillor for Churchfields, has arranged the meeting following an increase in the number of drug offences in the area in the last year, she said.

"The rise in offences makes this an important issue," she said.

"Aside from my own concerns, constituents have been voicing their unease about anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

"I understand this makes people feel unsafe and effects how secure we feel going about our daily lives.

You may also want to watch:

"It is vital that Redbridge Council and the police have a forum to explain what they are doing to in order to keep residents safe.

"It is also very important that local people get to voice their concerns about issues they are seeing happening in the community.

"To achieve this I have called a meeting to address issues of anti-social behaviour and drug problems, inviting Cllr Bob Littlewood to explain the role of Redbridge in making our neighbourhood safer. All are welcome to come and discuss these matters."

The meeting takes place from 7-8pm on Thursday, October 24, at Derby Road Methodist Church in South Woodford.