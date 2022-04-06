Pensioner killed in collision with car driven at 'excessive speed', inquest finds

Police said the collision happened in Woodford Road, near the junction with Bedford Road - Credit: Google

An elderly man from South Woodford died after being struck by a car which did not stop at the scene, an inquest heard.

George Smith, 78, was walking across Woodford Road in South Woodford at around 6.20pm on November 5, 2017 when a Volkswagen Golf being driven at "excessive speed" collided with him, according to the record of inquest.

George, a retired company director, died at the scene on that night from multiple injuries.

Assistant coroner Ian Wade QC ruled the death was caused by road traffic collision.

The hearing took place on March 31 at the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham.

The inquest record said the car driver "failed to stop and shortly thereafter abandoned the significantly damaged vehicle and fled from the scene".

The Met Police's original appeal regarding the incident said the car was found in a nearby street and the collision happened at the junction with Bedford Road.

A spokesperson added: "A case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service but it did not meet the threshold to charge."