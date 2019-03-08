South Woodford businesswoman named as London's best amateur interior designer

Sofie Hepworth from South Woodford. Picture: @threeboysandapinkbath Archant

A South Woodford mum-of-two has been named a winner in a competition to find the nation's best amateur interior designers.

Sofie's winning bathroom. Picture: @threeboysandapinkbath Sofie's winning bathroom. Picture: @threeboysandapinkbath

Sofie Hepworth has scooped a £500 prize after being selected as one of four winners in Anglian Home Improvements' annual Styled by Me competition which invites homeowners to share their interior design successes.

Sofie's entry was selected as the winner for the London North and East Anglia division by guest judge and interior stylist Sophie Robinson, who has featured on BBC One's DIY SOS, BBC Two's Great Interior Design Challenge and ITV's 60 Minute Makeover.

Sofie's entry was a photograph of her bathroom - posted on her Instagram account @threeboysandapinkbath - which features a pink roll top bath, blue woodwork, geometric print floor tiles and brass accents.

Commenting on her win, Sofie, who has more than 46,000 followers on her Instagram and runs her own luxury nursing chair business, said she was thrilled to be picked.

She said: "We have been renovating our home for nearly five years and I couldn't be more proud of how it has turned out.

"I have been sharing our interiors journey on Instagram for the last 18 months and my pink bath has been a big hit.

"We are about to move home, so I will be using the prize money to recreate our pink bath in our new, rather beige, bathroom."

Describing the scheme and the reasons why it wowed her, guest judge Sophie said: "There were a lot of fabulous bath entries this year and they were all incredible. But this room has even had an Instagram handle named after it - so must be a worthy winner.

"I love that the pink roll top bath is centre stage and the cool blue walls really make it pop.

"The jungle print window blind and flamingo framed print give this room a feeling of whimsy and escape. That, I imagine, is of high importance when you live with three boys."

Anglian's Styled By Me competition, which is now in its third year, celebrates the nation's passion for on-trend interiors by inviting style-conscious homeowners to share their interior design successes.

The competition was open to everyone, from dedicated amateurs who love a mood board, to perfectionists who are committed to sourcing must-have items for their schemes.