Firefighters still at scene after 'significant blaze' at dry cleaners

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:49 AM January 4, 2022
Fire at an industrial dry cleaning unit in Raven Road, South Woodford

A "significant blaze" broke out at an industrial dry cleaning unit in Raven Road, South Woodford late last night (Monday, January 3) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters remain at an industrial dry cleaning unit in South Woodford where a “significant blaze” broke out overnight.

Fifteen fire engines and 100 personnel rushed to Raven Road after crews were called shortly before 10pm yesterday (Monday, January 3).

Most of the first floor and part of the ground floor of the two-storey building were damaged by the blaze, which created thick smoke in the area, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A fire engine spraying water over a fence in Raven Road, South Woodford with smoke billowing into the air

There were 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters at the scene overnight. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

The fire was under control around 1.30am, but crews stayed there throughout the night ensuring it was completely extinguished.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain at the scene this morning damping down.

“Our fire investigation team will also be on site to begin their work to establish the cause of the fire.”

During the blaze, crews cooled a gas cylinder to an ambient temperature and removed it as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Station Commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked hard to bring this significant blaze under control.

"Due to the nature of the business, there were a lot of materials including bed linen and towels inside which caught alight."

There were no reported injuries.

Thick smoke coming out of a building in Raven Road, South Woodford

The blaze at the industrial unit in Raven Road caused thick smoke. - Credit: LFB


London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Woodford News
Redbridge News

