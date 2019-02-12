South Woodford hit and run: Woman hospitalised and wall smashed

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

A woman was hit by a car and garden wall smashed in South Woodford.

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Three fire engines and 14 firefighters were called to reports of a car crash near Woodford House, in Woodford Road, at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 12.

There they found a pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, suffering a leg injury after being hit by a car that careered through the housing block’s garden wall.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to an east London hospital.

The driver fled before emergency services arrived.

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Photos from the scene show that abandoned car has now been removed, while the garden wall lies in tatters.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.55pm on Tuesday to Woodford Road to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

“We treated a woman and took her to hospital.”

The Met Police said that no arrests have been made and inquiries continue.