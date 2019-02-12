Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

South Woodford hit and run: Woman hospitalised and wall smashed

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 February 2019

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

A woman was hit by a car and garden wall smashed in South Woodford.

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Three fire engines and 14 firefighters were called to reports of a car crash near Woodford House, in Woodford Road, at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 12.

There they found a pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman, suffering a leg injury after being hit by a car that careered through the housing block’s garden wall.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to an east London hospital.

The driver fled before emergency services arrived.

A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.A woman was hit by a car and a garden wall smashed in Woodford Road outside Woodford House at 9pm last night. Photo by Ellie Hoskins.

Photos from the scene show that abandoned car has now been removed, while the garden wall lies in tatters.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokeswoman said: “We were called at 8.55pm on Tuesday to Woodford Road to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

“We treated a woman and took her to hospital.”

The Met Police said that no arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Teen arrested on suspicion of three Ilford town centre burglaries on same night

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of committing three burglaries on the same night in Ilford town centre. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manor attempt to build on respectable showing at Colchester

Eton Manor players Harry Reid (left) and Paddy Sheehy look to win a line-out against Fullerians (pic: Martin Pearl).

Chadwell Heath suffer narrow defeat to rivals Romford

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists