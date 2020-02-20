Search

Firefighters tackling blaze involving vehicles and church in South Woodford

PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 20 February 2020

Woodford Methodist Church in Derby Road. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire involving vehicles and part of a church in South Woodford.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said two cars and a van were destroyed by a blaze on High Road.

Part of another car and a small part of the exterior of a church were also damaged by the fire.

The brigade said a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 11.45am, with the flames under control at around 12.40pm.

An LFB spokesman said the brigade has received 21 calls to the blaze, adding: "The cause of the fire is not known at this time."

An eyewitness in a building near to Woodford Methodist Church told the Recorder they had heard a commotion and a large bang outside, but didn't think anything of it until they heard the sirens of fire engines a few minutes later.

He told the Recorder: "We didn't even smell the smoke, but all of a sudden there were a load of firefighters outside and they told us there were two cars on fire.

"We've been told we can stay where we are so I think they've got it under control now."

