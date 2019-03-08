Search

South Woodford election agent charged over forged signatures in 2018 Local Elections

PUBLISHED: 09:34 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 05 April 2019

Diana Danescu has been charged over forged signatures on Tory candidate forms at last year's elections. Picture: PA

A South Woodford woman who worked as a Conservative Party election agent in the 2018 Local Elections has been charged over forged signatures on candidate nomination forms.

Diana Danescu, of Malford Court, The Drive, South Woodford has been charged with 14 offences contrary to Section 65 (1)(b) and Section 168 of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1983, false signatures.

The 26-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.

The allegations relate to candidate nomination forms submitted to Hackney Council’s returning officer with regards to the 2018 Local Elections.

Danescu was not the agent for any of the five Tory councillors elected on May 3 last year, the Recorder can confirm.

The charges follow an investigation by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team.

