South Woodford factory fire cause to be investigated, fire brigade says

Firefighters were called to a fire at a factory in Raven Road, South Woodford. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Around 60 firefighters attended a factory blaze in South Woodford.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the fire in Raven Road at 1.30am on Sunday (August 23).

Eight fire engines went to the scene of the fire, which was brought under control by around 3am.

An LFB spokesperson said: “Firefighters tackled a fire at the factory of a loft room staircase company, where a significant part of the two storey building was damaged by the fire.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”