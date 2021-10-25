South Woodford curry house named best in the nation

Published: 5:28 PM October 25, 2021

A South Woodford curry house has been named the nation’s best at this year’s Curry Life Awards.

Village Indiya in High Road was announced Best Curry Restaurant at an event at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

Alamin Khan, owner of the eatery, which had entered the awards for the first time, said the award was “a great tribute” and thanked everyone who played a part in achieving it.

He said: "The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for businesses like ours – and it is marvellous to emerge from such difficult times with such a top award.

"Our success is very much a team effort – and is all about giving our customers the quality of service that they demand and deserve."

You may also want to watch:

Run by Curry Magazine, the Curry Life Awards celebrate the unique fusion cuisine of Indian food in the UK and is part of the wider organisation behind the British Curry Festival around the world.

More than £2,000 was raised for the British Asian Trust at this year’s awards ceremony and gala dinner.