Fly-tippers fined after 50 bags of waste dumped near play area

Redbridge Council has fined fly-tippers after more than 50 bags of rubbish were dumped near a children's play area in Ilford.

The council's enforcement team found the waste and cardboard illegally left in South Park after a report from a member of the public.

Enforcement officer Ron Clayden led an investigation and said: “I was absolutely infuriated by the sight of those bags and stacks of cardboard next to where local children play, and couldn’t believe people would do something like that.

"It just made me more determined to find those responsible.

"I was like a dog with a bone that day. I spent hours going through the rubbish trying to build up a mental picture of who would do such a thing while looking for anything that could help me track down the culprits.”

Evidence found by the council linked the bags of waste to a single household near the park.

One resident from the household and a person from outside of the borough, who had been visiting the household, were each fined £400 for fly-tipping.

Another fly-tipper was caught after a witness reported seeing a person dump cardboard at the site from a vehicle.

They supplied photographic evidence which led to the fly-tipper, from Essex, to be fined £400.

None of those fined have been named by the council.

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride, Cllr Jo Blackman, said: “Redbridge is our home and we all deserve to live in a clean and safe environment.

"While the majority of our communities take pride in their area and dispose of their waste legally and in the proper way, it’s still particularly sad and disheartening to hear of when a local person is responsible for rubbish found dumped in the borough.

"The council takes a tough stand against anyone caught fly-tipping in Redbridge and our enforcement team is dedicated to catching those responsible for making a mess in the borough.”

The authority said it investigates every fly-tip made known to it and aims to clear all fly-tips on council land and highways within 24 hours of a report.

To report a fly-tip in Redbridge, visit redbridge.gov.uk/report-it/.