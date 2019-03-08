'A new vision is needed': Progressive women's activist Sonia Klein running to be named Labour's Ilford South candidate

Sonia Klein, pictured here with her family, is hoping to be named Labour's next candidate in Ilford South. Picture: Awhad Bhenick Archant

A former parliamentary candidate for Labour in Ilford North has announced she will run to be named the party's next candidate in Ilford South.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With 30 years of global business experience behind her, Sonia Klein is a staunch Remainer who describes herself as a "tireless progressive activist for a

sustainable and green economy, ethical foreign policy and innovation and trade".

You may also want to watch:

Sonia, who is involved in a number of grassroots organisations across the borough to help young women, is now hoping to gain enough support among fellow Labour members in the constituency to be named its next prospective MP when a general election is called.

Sonia said: "I believes that support for entrepreneurship will enhance Redbridge's economy by creating local jobs for local people and will also work to secure direct inward investment.

"Private sector housing projects which are not affordable only add pressure on existing resources and not useful sources of investment.

"A new approach, new vision is needed to make Ilford a safe and sustainable home for all of us."

The Labour Party opened its selection process on Thursday, August 15 and prospective MPs have until October 5 to apply.