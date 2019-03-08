Search

Advanced search

Snaresbrook Primary pupils write spooky sonnets and petrifying poems at Redbridge Rhymesters' Halloween workshop

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 October 2019

The Redbridge Rhymesters held a special Halloween poetry session with pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School. Picture: Alexandra Wilde

The Redbridge Rhymesters held a special Halloween poetry session with pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School. Picture: Alexandra Wilde

Archant

Youngsters from one Wanstead primary school put their imaginations to excellent use when they joined poetry group the Redbridge Rhymesters for a special Halloween-themed workshop last month.

Seven Year 4 pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School joined the group at its base in the Allan Burgess Centre, in Grove Park, Wanstead to put their writing skills into practice and write spooky sonnets and petrifying poems.

You may also want to watch:

Alexandra Wilde, the group's founder, told the Recorder: "This session took place during Older People's Week, and many of our senior poets enjoyed it as well.

"There is so much talent within the group and we all bring out the best in each other.

"One of our poets, Sophie, is from Hong Kong, and she really impressed everyone today with her performance poetry skills - she brought everything to life, and the children all commented on how much they enjoyed it; it could well inspire them to do the same."

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s set to rotate squad for Trophy clash at Wimbledon

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman on the ball (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient’s iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

O’s paid emotional tribute to Edinburgh at Northampton Town

Leyton Orient players celebrate a goal (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Woodford head coach Redfern confident results will improve

Woodford head coach Tom Redfern (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists