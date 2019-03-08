Snaresbrook Primary pupils write spooky sonnets and petrifying poems at Redbridge Rhymesters' Halloween workshop

The Redbridge Rhymesters held a special Halloween poetry session with pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School. Picture: Alexandra Wilde Archant

Youngsters from one Wanstead primary school put their imaginations to excellent use when they joined poetry group the Redbridge Rhymesters for a special Halloween-themed workshop last month.

Seven Year 4 pupils from Snaresbrook Primary School joined the group at its base in the Allan Burgess Centre, in Grove Park, Wanstead to put their writing skills into practice and write spooky sonnets and petrifying poems.

Alexandra Wilde, the group's founder, told the Recorder: "This session took place during Older People's Week, and many of our senior poets enjoyed it as well.

"There is so much talent within the group and we all bring out the best in each other.

"One of our poets, Sophie, is from Hong Kong, and she really impressed everyone today with her performance poetry skills - she brought everything to life, and the children all commented on how much they enjoyed it; it could well inspire them to do the same."