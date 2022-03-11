Temporary cells plan for court facing case backlog

Plans have been put forward to install temporary cells at Snaresbrook Crown Court - Credit: Ken Mears

Plans have been submitted to install temporary cells at Snaresbrook Crown Court due to the backlog of cases.

The list of pending trials at the court, in Hollybush Hill, has doubled to 4,250 since the pandemic began.

To allow the court to hear more trials at once, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is now proposing to add 11 temporary cells in prefabricated buildings that will be attached to the court’s annex building.

Unlike the main building, which is a grade II listed former orphanage, the annex is a building with a corrugated roof that was added in the late 1980s.

A barrister who practices regularly at Snaresbrook, said the extra cells will help, as social distancing rules have caused “big issues” with capacity in both buildings.

They added: “I have no idea how long these things take to organise, but if this solution was possible, it’s very surprising that it’s taken two years to sort it out.”

The MoJ did not respond to questions on why the temporary cells were not added sooner.

In its planning application, the MoJ is asking Redbridge Council to give permission for the temporary cells to stay in place for three years to manage the backlog in cases “that have resulted from the pandemic”.

However, figures obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service show that delayed justice was an issue at Snaresbrook before Covid limited court capacity.

Trials being dealt with this week took an average of five months longer to get to court than they would have in late 2019.

The number of people being tried for a crime each year was 700 in 2014, when available statistics began, but by late 2019 this had dropped to 440.

Statistics also show the backlog of outstanding cases at Snaresbrook has fluctuated between 1,200 and 2,400 since 2014. In 2019 the number of outstanding cases rose from 1,200 to 1,900.

An MoJ spokesperson said: “We have put no limit on sitting days, which means crown courts like Snaresbrook can run at the maximum possible capacity.

“The extra cells mean more defendants on remand can face trial.”