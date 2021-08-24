Repairs to court stonework 'at risk' of falling on people given approval

Published: 11:34 AM August 24, 2021

Plans to repair stonework on turrets at Snaresbrook Crown Court have been approved. - Credit: Ken Mears

Plans have been approved to repair court turrets where stonework is "at risk" of falling on pedestrians or vehicles.

Redbridge Council gave the green light to an application by HM Court and Tribunal Services to fix "damaged and failing" masonry on two north range turrets at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The Hollybush Hill building, constructed between 1841 and 1843, was given Grade II listed status in the 1960s.

A design and access statement published on the council's website said the proposal was part of a wider roof repair project for the court.

It said: "The turrets to the north range are currently in a very poor condition and there is a risk of masonry falling onto pedestrians or vehicles below.

"Many of the original wrought iron cramps holding the stones in place have corroded and this has caused the stone to crack.

"These proposals are necessary to ensure the structural stability of the turrets and are essential repairs to the historic fabric."