Repairs to court stonework 'at risk' of falling on people given approval
- Credit: Ken Mears
Plans have been approved to repair court turrets where stonework is "at risk" of falling on pedestrians or vehicles.
Redbridge Council gave the green light to an application by HM Court and Tribunal Services to fix "damaged and failing" masonry on two north range turrets at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The Hollybush Hill building, constructed between 1841 and 1843, was given Grade II listed status in the 1960s.
A design and access statement published on the council's website said the proposal was part of a wider roof repair project for the court.
It said: "The turrets to the north range are currently in a very poor condition and there is a risk of masonry falling onto pedestrians or vehicles below.
You may also want to watch:
"Many of the original wrought iron cramps holding the stones in place have corroded and this has caused the stone to crack.
"These proposals are necessary to ensure the structural stability of the turrets and are essential repairs to the historic fabric."
Most Read
- 1 Wanstead residents object to 'shipping container' cafe planned for park
- 2 More than third of cash spent on Quiet Streets scheme went to consultants
- 3 'Thought I was going to die': Covid patient urges young people to get jabs
- 4 Anger at 'eyesore' rubbish outside Ilford Sainsbury's
- 5 South Woodford restaurant shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Awards 2021
- 6 Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line
- 7 Youth council gives crime commission their views on street harassment
- 8 New support group offers 'lifeline' for women with endometriosis
- 9 Man, 25, stabbed in the stomach in Ilford
- 10 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing