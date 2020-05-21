Search

Clayhall family thanks couple for ‘small act of kindness’ returning son’s wallet

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2020

Rob Lindsell and his girlfriend Georgie Batt surprised the Hart family by delivering a wallet they found to their Clayhall home. Picture: Rob Lindsell

Rob Lindsell and his girlfriend Georgie Batt surprised the Hart family by delivering a wallet they found to their Clayhall home. Picture: Rob Lindsell

Archant

A Clayhall family was pleasantly surprised when a young couple returned their son’s wallet they thought was lost or  stolen.

And when they tried to reward the couple they refused.

Joel Hart went out on Sunday to have a social distancing kickabout with some friends at the Chigwell police grounds when he realised his wallet was missing.

You may also want to watch:

Mum Shelley said: “Imagine our surprise when about two hours later there was a knock on our door.

“Outside was a lovely young couple (Rob Lindsell and Georgie Batt) and not only had they returned the wallet intact with all cards and money, but they had taken the trouble to travel about three miles to ensure it was returned safely.”

Shelley couldn’t thank the couple enough for their “small act of kindness during these dark days”.

She convinced them to accept a donation to mental health charity Mind in their name.

