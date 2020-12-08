Search

Ilford churches hosting virtual community Christmas celebration

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 December 2020

The organisation Hope4ournation is hosting a virtual Christmas celebration with six Ilford churches participating. Picture: PA/Zac Goodwin

The organisation Hope4ournation is hosting a virtual Christmas celebration with six Ilford churches participating. Picture: PA/Zac Goodwin

PA Wire/PA Images

A group of churches in Ilford are hosting a virtual community Christmas celebration.

Six churches are participating in the event hosted by Hope4ournation on Saturday, December 12 at 4.30pm which will include a cross-cultural programme of music, drama, poetry, stories and hope for a positive new year.

The event will be introduced by the Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain.

Organiser Olive Andrews said: “2020 has been a tough year for everyone but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“This is an event designed to bring the community together at a time when so much threatens to keep us apart.

“The programme is a reminder of just why the celebration of Christmas brings us joy and hope every year and especially how it can bring hope at the end of this difficult one.”

The event will be available on Youtube and Facebook and for more information email hopeforournationuk@gmail.com

