Six cars damaged and lamppost felled in late-night Loxford crash

Published: 4:31 PM October 11, 2021

A damaged red Ferrari, which was involved in the collision on Roman Road this morning. - Credit: Linda Wray

Neighbours in Loxford were woken in the early hours of this morning by a crash which involved six vehicles and saw a lamppost felled.

Police were called to reports of the collision in Roman Road shortly before 1am this morning (October 11).

Officers who attended the scene were told that a single car had collided with five vehicles parked at the side of the road.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) also treated three people at the scene.

Photos show the cars involved include a red Ferrari, a silver Mercedes and a silver Toyota.

Police did not confirm what car crashed into the parked vehicles.

A silver Toyota, which was involved in the collision this morning - Credit: Linda Wray

Roman Road resident Linda Wray told the Recorder she had been woken by a loud noise at around 1am and looked out of her window to find the road in darkness.

When she went down to the street, she found one of the street lampposts had been knocked down and a number of parked vehicles damaged.

One car – a silver Toyota – had gone through the exterior wall of a property, she said, causing bricks to hit the house’s window.

The crash damaged six cars, the walls of some houses and a lamppost - Credit: Linda Wray

She claimed to have seen a number of sports cars driving at speed on Roman Road in the past few days.

“[They] have been racing up the road for two or three days,” she said.

She added that dangerous driving in the neighbourhood was a longstanding issue and suggested measures be put in place to reduce drivers’ speed on Roman Road.

She said the crash site had already been cleared and the damaged lamppost taken away.

The collision saw a lamppost in the street felled - Credit: Linda Wray

A LAS spokesperson confirmed it was called to reports of a collision on the road at 12:59am this morning.

They said: "We sent an ambulance crew and medic in a car to the scene. Our crews assessed three people, but they were not taken to hospital."

No arrests were made and there is no criminal investigation ongoing, but the police have asked anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting CAD 263/11Oct.