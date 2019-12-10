Late Barkingside man's family raise £12,500 for Saint Francis Hospice

Shelby, Hopsice Fundraiser Andy Furneaux, and Kim who raised over £12,500 for the charity. Picture: Saint Francis Archant

A woman raised £12,500 for Saint Francis Hospice after she tragically lost her brother to a brain tumour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reed Fisher who died of a brain tumour with his wife. Picture: Saint Francis Reed Fisher who died of a brain tumour with his wife. Picture: Saint Francis

Reed Fisher, from Greenleafe Drive in Barkingside, lived an active life with his wife, two young children and worked at the Ford Motor Company during the week.

He also worked as a cabbie at weekends.

When he first started to develop headaches his GP thought it was stress and overworking but Reed knew something was amiss.

He told his sister Kim, who lives in Romford: "I know my body, and I know there's something wrong."

A scan revealed that Reed had an aggressive tumour wrapped around his brain which was inoperable, and he became a regular at Saint Francis Hospice's day unit in Pemberton Place.

When Reed's body became weaker and standing and walking became an impossibility, the hospice provided him with a wheelchair.

Reed's final wish was to get his family one last Christmas present, so Kim pushed him around the shops among the hectic Christmas shoppers.

He picked up a photo frame and when he arrived back at the hospice, Reed was determined to leave a message on it for his family.

You may also want to watch:

It took him 90 minutes to write out the message "All my love, Reed x" on the photo.

He broke down and said to Kim: "I don't want to die and leave my children. I won't be here to see them grow up."

Reed passed away three years after his diagnosis.

He was just 40 years old and his children were seven and nine.

"The wheelchair alone meant that Reed could live for those final months," said Kim.

"Not to mention everything else the hospice did for him."

Kim was determined to express her appreciation to Saint Francis Hospice for helping him and also for caring for her mother-in-law, who she lost to cancer three years after Reed's passing.

In October Kim and her daughter Shelby organised a charity ball in Newbury Park for the hospice and raised a whopping £12,616.

That money will help Saint Francis Hospice with the 150 nurses, doctors and specialist staff who provide care to to more than 4,000 people.

If you want to help, call 01708 753319.