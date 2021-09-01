News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Spiritual life: 'We need much more than just a good example'

Simon Arscott, All Nations Church, Ilford

Published: 2:30 PM September 1, 2021   
Life bombards us with examples, both good and bad.

Through social media influencers, characters in our soap operas and sports stars, we’re constantly observing the behaviour of others.

That’s why it’s drummed into top athletes that lots of young eyes are watching them. We want our children to copy heroes, not villains.

In this environment, many people see Jesus of Nazareth as a great moral example.

After all, he taught people to love their neighbour. He even taught people to love their enemies (remember the story of the good Samaritan?).

He fed the hungry and had compassion on the sick. He didn’t advance his kingdom through earthly power and stopped his disciples fighting with swords.

Many people see his death as an inspirational self-sacrifice that can inspire us to live selfless lives for others.

Simon Arscott explains the miracle birth of Jesus.

Simon Arscott says that we are always watching the behaviour of others - Credit: Simon Arscott

But understanding Jesus’ death as a great moral example is a bit like a couch potato watching Usain Bolt break the 100m world record and thinking he can qualify to become an Olympic athlete! Or it’s like trying to give a swimming lesson to a man drowning in the sea. If we’re honest, we’re far too selfish to be like Jesus.

But Jesus said: “Those who are well have no need of a doctor, but those who are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners."

In other words, Jesus didn’t come to give us an example, but to save us. His life and death aren’t a series of moral nudges for us. They are how we can be saved.  

Is Jesus just a good example for already nice people or is he the saviour of sinners? A superficial glance might suggest the former, but I’m convinced a closer look will show the latter. And that’s very good news. 

