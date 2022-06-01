Running club invites entries to summer event

Harmander Singh of Sikhs In the City running club - Credit: Harmander Singh

A running club which meets in Clayhall is gearing up for its latest event.

Sikhs in the City is staging the Summer Samosa Ultra Challenge on June 26, with entries open until June 4.

The club's Harmander Singh said the name comes from the food they normally give out at stations during runs.

Sikhs in the City also holds a Dawn to Dusk event in December.

Harmander takes up the story: "Because of Covid, two years ago we had to postpone the December one and run it in June.

"It was quite a success. We are running it again in summer but we decided to rename it."

The Summer Samosa Challenge will be run over a course measuring around 2km and participants can choose 10km, 22km, marathon and ultra (at least 25 laps) distances.

The medal participants will receive for completing their chosen distance - Credit: Harmander Singh

The 10km run, which costs £15 to enter, starts at 1pm, with all others costing £35 and starting at 10am.

Participants are asked to meet at the Teresa Gavin House car park in Southend Road.

Anyone interested should visit sikhsinthecity.org for more information.